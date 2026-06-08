A man was arrested in Blagoevgrad on suspicion of raping his child

A man was arrested in Blagoevgrad, following a report that he had raped his minor child. On the phone 112, the mother of the girl, who is 9 years old, reported that she had been raped by the father, and another child in the family witnessed it.



A police team was immediately sent to the address and detained the man. The child was examined at the emergency center in Blagoevgrad. The regional prosecutor's office told BNT that there was no evidence of rape.

The man was detained for 24 hours. There was no one at the address where the child lives today, and neighbors said that his aunt was mainly taking care of the girl.