Yavor Zlatanov sentenced the prosecutor's office at first instance to compensation in the amount of 100,000 euros for his detention and indictment in the case that became known as the "Eight Dwarfs", BNT reports. According to Judge Maria Zapryanova, the prosecutor's actions against Yavor Zlatanov were a consequence of the desire to seize his property.

The court panel has prepared an impressive 95 pages of reasons, from which it is clear that the detention and indictment of Yavor Zlatanov were biased, and not a legitimate investigation of a committed crime.

Judge Zapryanova also finds that Art. 18 of the European Convention on Human Rights (in conjunction with Art. 5), according to which permissible restrictions on rights and freedoms cannot be applied for a purpose other than that for which they are intended. According to the court, Zlatanov's arrest violated his right to liberty and security because the purpose was not to conduct a lawful investigation, but rather the arrest was used "as an instrument of coercion in a property conflict".

The case became known as the "Eight Dwarfs" and was known because of a dispute in the family business of elevator production between father and son Iliya Zlatanov and Yavor Zlatanov.

At the end of June 2019, Zlatanov - the father was advised to seek assistance in resolving the dispute from Petyo Petrov - the Euro and went to the restaurant "The Eight Dwarfs". Just a day later, then Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev merged three files on previous complaints by Iliya Zlatanov against his son Yavor Zlatanov. A few days later, a fourth complaint was filed. After that, the investigation against Zlatanov - the son was also initiated.