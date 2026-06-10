A minor boy disappeared from a residential center in Sofia, they have been searching for him for five weeks

A minor boy, accommodated in the Family-Type Accommodation Center for Children Without Disabilities “Sofroniy Vrachanski“ in the capital's “Lyulin“ district, has been missing for five weeks, News24sofia.eu learned from a report submitted to institutions.

According to data from the same report, before disappearing, the child was sprayed with pepper spray in an incident in Sofia. After the incident, he was transported for examination to the N.I. Pirogov University Hospital for Children with Disabilities.

After his return to the social service, located in the Family-type Accommodation Center for Children without Disabilities "Sofroniy Vrachanski", disciplinary measures were imposed on the child - a restriction on going out for a period of one month, a ban on using a telephone and an obligation to clean the building for an extended period.

It was after these actions, according to the report, that the boy left the center and never returned.

The child was declared wanted, but at the moment there is no official information about his whereabouts. According to unofficial data, some of the staff had information that he might be staying with an unknown woman in Sofia, but no follow-up actions were taken to verify the signal.

The case is already the subject of attention by the institutions, and clarification of all the circumstances surrounding the incident, the subsequent measures and the reaction after the disappearance is expected.