Sofia Police uncover high-tech drug greenhouse, fleeing dealer hits two patrol cars

A high-tech drug greenhouse was uncovered during an operation by the Sofia Police, in which over 200 cannabis plants were found, the new director of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate (SDVR), Senior Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov, announced at a briefing.

There is a detainee who is known to the police authorities. The drug in the laboratory was intended for distribution on the territory of Sofia, Peltekov added.

In a second operation by the Sofia Police, a person distributing narcotics such as amphetamine and cannabis was detained, the director of the SDVR also announced.

A third operation was conducted in connection with information about a person distributing narcotics. “When they tried to detain him with the car, he crashed into two official vehicles of the SDVR and tried to escape”, said Peltekov. According to him, after a short chase, the man was detained while he was trying to throw away narcotics. Various types of drugs were found in the car, Peltekov added. He noted that no one was injured, but as a result of the chase, material damage was caused to official police vehicles and private cars.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced to BTA that Senior Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov is taking over the post of director of the SDVR. Until now, Peltekov held the post of deputy director of the SDVR. The director's post was vacant after the incumbent Lyubomir Nikolov was appointed acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs due to the resignation of Georgi Kandev.

Asked about his priorities as Director of the SDVR, Peltekov explained that the priorities of the entire ministry were set by the government and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev. Counteraction to corruption, counteraction to the spread of narcotics, especially around schools, as well as counteraction to road traffic injuries, Peltekov explained.

He noted that regarding road traffic injuries, a working meeting was held today at the SDVR with all institutions that are related to the topic.