Taxi driver remains behind bars for luring schoolgirls into prostitution

Plovdiv was rocked by a scandal after 28-year-old taxi driver Rumen Mihaylov was detained and accused of luring two underage girls - aged 14 and 16 - into prostitution.

The decision for permanent arrest was made by the Plovdiv District Court, which considered that there was a real danger that Mihaylov would abscond or commit a new crime, trud.bg wrote.

A past marked by crimes

It turns out that Mihaylov is no stranger to law enforcement. He has four previous convictions in European Union countries, including for rape – a fact that further aggravates his situation before the court.

From suspicions of drugs to revelations of prostitution

Initially, the police detained Mihaylov on suspicion that he had sold drugs to a 14-year-old youth during a concert at the “Kolodruma“ hall. Subsequently, the expert examination showed that the substance did not contain prohibited substances, but the investigation revealed far more serious crimes.

The girls' testimonies

Shocking revelations The two underage girls, identified by the initials S. and M., gave testimonies that shed light on the scheme.

The older one said that she had already been involved in prostitution and Mihaylov offered to “let her go“ him, instead of working long hours as a taxi driver.

The younger one says that she herself sought contact with him to arrange for her to prostitute herself, to which he agreed.

The Defense: Parental Intrigue or Real Danger?

The defendant's lawyers claim that the whole story is the result of manipulation by the parents of one of the girls, who did not approve of her relationship with Mihaylov. However, the court finds sufficient grounds to leave the taxi driver behind bars.

Society Awaits Justice

The case caused violent reactions among Plovdiv residents and put the issues of child safety and the effectiveness of control over persons with a criminal past on the agenda again.

The investigation is ongoing, and society expects justice and strict measures against such crimes. ---