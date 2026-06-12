Teenager tried to steal from car, but got locked in trunk

A teenager tried to steal from a car, but got locked in the trunk in Galabovo, police reported.

On June 11, a 32-year-old man reported that his car, which was parked locked on the street, had been broken into.

An 18-year-old youth was found in the trunk of the car.

He stated that he broke the locking mechanism of the luggage compartment and broke into the car - with the aim of stealing, but was unable to get out.

The boy has been detained. The case is being investigated under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.