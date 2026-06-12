22-year-old man attacks security guard in Pleven hospital

A 22-year-old man is accused of attacking a security guard in a Pleven hospital. This was announced by the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office, which is conducting an investigation into the audacious hooliganism.

The case dates back to June 10. In the building of the "Dr. Georgi Stranski" hospital, the 22-year-old accused committed indecent acts, grossly violating public order and showing clear disrespect for society. He hit a security guard at the medical facility, and the act was distinguished by its content with exceptional audacity, the prosecutor's office said.

During the investigation, evidence was collected that the perpetrator's actions were directed at medical personnel and security at the medical facility and led to the obstruction of medical activity. During the act, there were other patients in front of the doctor's office who were waiting to be provided with emergency medical care. The accused, without waiting for his turn, insisted that his child be examined first. Although he was not denied an examination, he showed unfounded and unprovoked aggression, the prosecutor's office added.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, the 22-year-old was detained for a period of up to 72 hours. A request was submitted to the Pleven District Court for the adoption of a permanent measure of "detention in custody" against him. By court order, the accused is on remand with a "cash bail" in the amount of 2,500 euros.

The court's decision is subject to appeal and protest. The investigation continues under the leadership of the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office.

The "Dr. Georgi Stranski" hospital confirmed the incident to BTA. The hospital added that after the attack, the security guard was admitted to the Neurosurgery Clinic for observation and treatment.