3 years and 6 months in prison for Simona Radeva, who helped Georgi Semerdzhiev hide

The Sofia City Court sentenced Simona Radeva, a defendant for personal concealment, to 3 years and 6 months of “imprisonment“. The sentence must be served “effectively” under an initial “general regime“, BNT reported.

The court accepted that former policewoman Simona Radeva acted intentionally, intending to cover up Georgi Semerdzhiev's actions, was aware of the socially dangerous nature of the act, and foresaw the occurrence of socially dangerous consequences.

The decision is final and is not subject to appeal or protest. Criminal law lawyers who requested anonymity commented to FACTS that Simona Radeva will in practice hardly serve her sentence. The time of her arrest and the time of the trial are deducted from her.

We recall that on July 5, 2022, while driving at high speed on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., Georgi Semerdzhiev's jeep crashed into the elevator at the "European Union" metro station, which swept two young women onto the sidewalk and caused their deaths. Georgi Semerdzhiev fled the scene of the incident and was detained at his home 12 hours later. He was brought to trial on 5 charges, including causing the fatal accident, driving after using drugs, and using a fake driver's license.

On May 21, 2025, Georgi Semerdzhiev was sentenced at the last instance to 20 years in prison. In August, he was transferred from the Sofia Central Prison to Bobov Dol after bringing in prohibited items and a number of other violations.

Subsequently, the investigation established that it was Simona Radeva - a police officer at the time, who helped Semerdzhiev hide, namely by providing him with the ladder.

We recall that in July 2022, the SDVR initiated disciplinary proceedings against Simona Radeva and removed her from office. Nearly two years later, she was brought to trial.