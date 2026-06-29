After the action in Nessebar: Will the detained managers of the Water and Sewerage Company remain in custody

The Ministry of Interior and the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office are expected to provide more information about the detention of two employees in management positions at the Water and Sewerage Company-Nessebar.

The special action took place at the end of last week, recalls "Nova TV".

According to unofficial information, the detainees – the manager and the technical manager of the Water and Sewerage Company – were caught in a company car with marked money.

According to the investigation, with the amount of about 8,000 euros, an investor in the area of the village of Kosharitsa tried to be connected to the water supply network, after he had already been refused through official channels.

The two detainees are about to be charged.