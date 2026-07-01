Yulian Yankov-Kartofa declared wanted in the EU

Businessman Yulian Yankov, better known by his nickname “Kartofa“, is absconding from justice and is missing.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora has brought him as a defendant in absentia proceedings. Since he has not appeared at any of the repeated summonses for questioning, the court authorized the issuance of a European arrest warrant. This means that Yankov will be wanted by police services throughout the European Union for the purpose of detention and extradition to Bulgaria.

The official charge: Misappropriation of vehicles

The specific reason for activating the prosecutor's office is an investigation into the misappropriation of vehicles. In 2025, Yankov signed contracts with a company in Stara Zagora for the purchase, sale and rental of cars, trucks and a trailer. Subsequently, he stopped paying the installments and refused to return the property. According to investigators, this involved the misappropriation of 5 cars (including brands such as „Mercedes“, „Porsche“, „Ferrari“ and „Lamborghini“), 6 trucks and 1 trailer.

Backstory and scandals with state millions

The name of Yulian Yankov-Kartofa, who has over 15 previous convictions, came to the fore after an investigation by the „Anti-Corruption Fund“ (AKF). It revealed a scheme for the so-called “free roadside assistance“. In it, companies selected by the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) redirect millions of leva from the state budget to his company “Unit Assist“ for the removal of stranded cars on highways.

His name is also associated with political pressure, after at the end of April, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev announced that Kartofa had testified against him in the prosecutor's office. At the moment, Yankov's whereabouts remain unknown.

Sources: Official announcements of the District Prosecutor's Office - Stara Zagora, investigations by the Anti-Corruption Fund and publications in Mediapool.