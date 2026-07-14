After a year in a British prison for espionage: Vanya Gaberova returned to our country

After spending a year in a British prison, Vanya Gaberova, who was convicted of espionage in favor of the Kremlin, is now in her native village of Dolno Osenovo, BNT reported.

Gaberova and Ivan Stoyanov were released and deported early from Britain after serving the mandatory half of their sentences.

In Dolno Osenovo, they are happy that Vanya is home and joke that in time she may write a book about her experiences surrounding the spy scandal. A total of six Bulgarians were convicted of espionage in favor of Russia and received a total of over 50 years in prison.

With a convoy to the airport and armed guards on the plane, Vanya Gaberova was deported to Bulgaria. She has been in her native village of Dolno Osenovo for a week.

Gaberova refused to talk to the BNT team. But according to Krasimir, who is married to her sister, she was unjustly convicted.

„It was proven there from the reports and where they were taken out that she was only a victim. I think the English went a little overboard with these sentences, but you know how it is“, Krasimir told the public television.

Since the beginning of the scandal, Gaberova has denied having committed a crime and claims that she was involved in the case without knowing what was happening.

„She was working in England. So, there she met a friend, her friend Tihomir, and they went up and down, but she doesn't know what it's about. So let's go on vacation in such and such a city, in such and such a country and in the end what happened...“, Krasimir also commented.

They say in the village that she went to England because of the lack of work at home. In West London, Vanya Gaberova owned and managed a beauty salon that employed six people. The British government confiscated all her property, and now she is banned from entering the country.