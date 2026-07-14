The man who caused a pile-up in Sofia was detained

The man who caused a pile-up in the center of Sofia, on “Gen. Gurko” Street, on Monday, has been charged. After a test, it was found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, the prosecutor's office announced.

The man has been detained for a period of 72 hours. The crime he committed is defined as minor, but the case is indicated as exceptional, since the act was committed during daylight hours – 6:20 p.m. in the center of the capital. The accident occurred in front of a pedestrian crossing, the same one where 14-year-old Filip was hit by a car and lost his life in 2023.

The prosecutor's office explained how the accident happened. A car stopped in front of the pedestrian crossing to let pedestrians through. At the moment the pedestrians were leaving, the car was hit from behind by another car. After the driver got out, he found out that there had been a chain accident - two other cars had crashed into him, and the accident was caused by the last driver - a 28-year-old man. He was in an inadequate condition, could not stand on his feet, he was vomiting, prosecutor Nikolay Stoykov reported.

It was established that the blood alcohol concentration was 3.59 per mille. A drug test was conducted on site, which gave a negative result.

The driver of the second car was hit in the neck during the accident, it should be determined what type of bodily injury he suffered, the prosecution indicated.

The Director of the State Department of Internal Affairs Nikolay Peltekov explained that the 28-year-old man had not been detained before, but he has previous violations - he has a report drawn up for causing a traffic accident due to excessive speed. He also has a report drawn up for irregular documents. He has been a licensed driver for several years.

The car he was driving is owned by a company. He was alone in the car.

The penalty for this type of crime is from 1 to 3 years in prison and a fine of 1,000 to 5,000 leva.