The Criminal Procedure Code clearly states that the accused and his defense attorney have the right to familiarize themselves with the materials in the case, to participate in the collection of evidence, but this remains somewhere in the realm of good wishes. This was stated in the “Interview in NOVA News” by Stoyan Mavrodiev's defense attorney, attorney Emanuil Yordanov.

The lawyer of the former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank commented that from now on the procedure for determining a measure of restraint will follow. “At the moment, we have a detention order for 72 hours. Within these 72 hours, the prosecutors in the case will decide what measure they want. When we talk about the lighter measures, they can be imposed by the prosecutor, if they want house arrest or detention, they must bring the case to court and the judge will determine what the measure will be”, Yordanov pointed out.

He was categorical that he is convinced of Mavrodiev's innocence. When asked what motivated the former BDB executive director to return, Yordanov pointed out: “After all, all this must end at some point and practice shows that evading justice generally does not give a positive result”.

In addition, lawyer Yordanov said that Mavrodiev had his own motives for leaving Bulgaria, but refused to comment on what they were. "If we think about the situation in Bulgaria then and now, it is obvious that there is some difference, although over time it should be established whether this difference is so significant," he said, specifying that it is about the political climate in the country.

When asked whether Mavrodiev was in Dubai the whole time, his defense attorney pointed out: "We have not spoken about this topic. It is irrelevant to me. What concerns me is what is in the covers of the case and at what pace the work on the case will proceed," he was categorical.

“I am not very sure that his signature is there. If I see a document with his signature, I will be convinced that it is there. Even with the presence of a signature, innocence can be sought, if this is established. "But given that we are currently working in the dark and are not familiar with even a single piece of evidence in the case, it is very difficult to say anything concrete," said lawyer Emanuil Yordanov, calling for patience so that the facts can be clarified in their entirety.