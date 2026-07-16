One patrolwoman remains to guard the "Petrohan" hut

One police patrolwoman will still continue to guard the "Petrohan" hut, where three people from Ivaylo Kalushev's group found their deaths.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office decided to lift the police guard at the "Petrohan" hut and under Okolchitsa Peak, as according to investigators it is no longer needed.

However, one patrol car still remains at the scene, NOVA reported.

The relatives of the deceased have been notified of the changes in the police presence.

The decision is related to the advanced stage of the investigation into the pre-trial proceedings into the deaths of Plamen Stattev, Decho Vassilev and Ivaylo Ivanov in the area of the hut and of the 15-year-old boy, Nikolay Zlatkov and Ivaylo Kalushev, found in a camper under Okolchitsa Peak.

Security at the scene was introduced in order to preserve the scene of the incident and ensure the normal conduct of the necessary investigative actions.

The prosecutor's office indicates that at this stage there is no longer a need for continued police presence. The heirs of the property owners have been notified of the upcoming release of the area.

The investigation into the case continues under the leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia.

On February 2, the bodies of Plamen Stattev, Decho Vassilev and Ivaylo Ivanov were found in the "Petrohan" hut. 6 days later, the bodies of a 15-year-old child, 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov and Ivaylo Kalushev were also found in a camper under Okolchitsa Peak.