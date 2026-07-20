The hearing in the "Debora" case has been postponed

The hearing scheduled for today in the Plovdiv District Court in the case of causing moderate bodily harm to Debora Mihaylova by her boyfriend Georgi Georgiev has been postponed, BNT reports.

The trial that began in Stara Zagora has been going on for three years, news.bg specified. The hearing was supposed to examine the technical expertise that clarifies data from phones, but one of the experts did not appear in the courtroom.

In the so-called "Debora" case, the defendant Georgi Georgiev has been charged with three charges - for threatening to kill, for forcibly cutting off part of the victim's hair and for 18 cuts inflicted with a mock knife.