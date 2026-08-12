The court released the students who attacked Nepalese people in Plovdiv

The Plovdiv court released the two students arrested for the attack on Nepalese citizens in the city under the hills. A bail measure was taken against the 18-year-old, and the 17-year-old was placed under supervision by an inspector from a children's pedagogical room.

This was reported by Plovdiv24.bg.

Yesterday, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office brought two 18- and 17-year-olds as defendants for causing minor bodily harm to two citizens of Nepal with hooligan motives. The crime was committed in complicity on the night of July 24-25, 2026 in the center of Plovdiv, and the footage of the violence was captured on video.

The two perpetrators were identified on August 10, 2026 in the course of another large-scale investigation by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office for the intentional murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev in the Mladezhki Hill area. During the procedural and investigative actions carried out, the recorded video of the attack on the foreigners was found on the phone of one of the defendants.

Around midnight on July 24-25, 2026 in the area of the intersection between "Ruski" Blvd. and "Shesti septemvri" Blvd. The accused noticed the two Nepalese citizens (aged 27 and 33) who were leaning on stairs near the sidewalk. The attackers approached them and began to strike them with their hands and feet on the head and body.

Passing drivers promptly reported the incident to 112. Police and medical teams immediately arrived at the scene and took the injured foreigners to the hospital for examination.

The prosecutor's office specifies that the two young men had maintained contact with the minors who have already been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on August 4 on the Youth Hill. The second accused, although 17 years old, understood the essence and meaning of the committed act and was able to direct his actions.