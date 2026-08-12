In front of the Plovdiv24.bg camera stood Gergana Papazova, the mother of the 17-year-old young man who was detained for the attack on the Nepalese citizens and who later witnessed the murder of Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill.

Here's what the woman said about the murder:

They wanted to scare him because they thought he was a pedophile. After the act, he was worried, then cried and told me that he tried to stop them, but he couldn't. He was shocked after he realized what they had done. He didn't expect it to end so fatally.

He didn't participate in the beating, he just watched. In my opinion, this is a sect in which they brainwash each other. This is a pack, this is a sect! It's shocking!

My son was 16 years old when he met skinheads. Since then, he started going out at night, drinking alcohol. I've called 112 many times, but there's been no reaction from either the police or the municipal security. It's been a kind of hell since he met these young people.

„The situation is more than terrible, especially with Georgi Kuzev. This happens to many young people in Plovdiv. They just influence each other in the worst possible way," she said.

According to her, her son was 16 years old when he met the company in question.

„He told me: „Mom, I met skinheads“. Since then, he started going out at night, he started drinking alcohol. I called 112 accordingly. I can show how many times I called,“ Papazova told "Trafficnews". She claims that she has repeatedly reported the group and has indicated specific places where the young people gather - Bunardzhika, Scena and other locations in the city.

„I have reported this group - dozens of reports. I have indicated the exact location where they gather - on Bunardzhika, on the Stage and in other places in the city“, said the mother.

According to her, she also sought assistance from the municipal security, but she received an explanation that there are often large groups of young people on Bunardzhika, while the security guard is alone.

„They tell me to file a complaint with the municipality so that they can provide them with more people. Well, why should there be municipal security, if they cannot provide security?“, she asked.

„The gang is a stronger psychologist than me“

Papazova said that she and her son visit a psychologist, but according to her, the influence of the company on him was very strong. „My son and I visit a psychologist, but the gang is a stronger psychologist than me“, she said.

According to her, Angel's behavior changed gradually. Before that, he used to bring home sick animals that he wanted to take care of, but later he started drinking alcohol.

The mother also claims that there are many younger children in the company. “They make him drink, they make 12 year olds drink. He was in a children's ward after being poisoned," said Papazova.

He was on the Youth Hill when Georgi Kuzev was murdered

Gergana Papazova also spoke about her son's presence on the Youth Hill on the night when 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev was killed.

According to her, Angel tried to stop the other young men and asked them to stop the beating.

„He tried to stop the group, asked them to stop and even tried to call 112. His battery died and he failed“, said the mother.

After what happened, according to her, her son told the police what happened.

„At home, he cried a lot, he didn't sleep. She told the police everything. She went through it very hard. I'm also sick. But for almost two years, because of this gang, because of these skinheads, I haven't slept. I tried to stop him, to tear him away, but I failed“, said Papazova.

The mother: I have filed dozens of reports

She claims that she has repeatedly sought help from the institutions because of the behavior of her son and his company.

According to her, police teams were sent to some of the reports to 112, but in other places that she indicated, she received no reaction.

Papazova said that she also talked to the municipal security because of the gatherings in Bunardzhika.

“These are the places – Scena, Saedinenie, Bunardzhika. "I contacted the municipal security in Bunardzhika to file a complaint, first by phone, then in writing," she said.

What Angel said about the attack on the Nepalese

According to the mother, her son also told her about the attack on the two Nepalese citizens. He described them to her as “drug addicts“ and stated that in his opinion they had been “making mischief“ in a store, and then vomiting on the street. This was cited as the reason why the company decided to “punish“ them.

So far, the prosecutor's office has indicated that the attack was unprovoked and without any prior conflict between the youths and the victims. The investigation is ongoing, and the version of possible xenophobic motives is also being examined.

The final assessment of the role of each of the detainees, as well as the allegations of other actions by the group, is yet to be given within the framework of the investigations.