Accused of murdering a 1-year-old in Varna remains in custody

The 33-year-old woman, accused of murdering a one-year-old child in Varna, remains permanently in custody. The Varna Court of Appeal confirmed the most severe measure determined at first instance. The ruling is not subject to appeal, bTV reported.

The woman is a close friend of the child's grandmother, and for several months the two have been raising the boy, as his mother had left for another city.

On August 30, the child was found in a helpless state by his grandfather, who came to see him. The medics who arrived at the scene determined the boy's death. In the courtroom, it became clear that the child had multiple injuries on his body and head, and the cause of death was a traumatic brain injury.

The 33-year-old woman has a suspended sentence for driving under the influence of drugs that came into effect 5 months ago.