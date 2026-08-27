42 packages of jelly candies containing psychoactive substances were found in Plovdiv

42 packages, or nearly 2 kilograms of jelly candies containing psychoactive substances and over a kilogram of marijuana were seized from a 23-year-old young man, the police in Plovdiv announced.

The examination of their contents revealed the presence of hexahydrocannabinol.

Suspected of illegal drug distribution in Plovdiv, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city announced.

The drugs were seized during a search of the car and the apartment inhabited by the young man. An electronic scale and a vacuum machine used for packaging were also found.

A mobile phone and a sum of money were also included in the materials of the initiated pre-trial proceedings.

The man was detained on August 25 for one day. Subsequently, by order of the supervising prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv, he was brought in as a defendant and taken into custody for 72 hours.

The police announced that over a kilogram of amphetamine was seized during an operation in Plovdiv.