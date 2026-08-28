GERB with 6 questions to Radev and Demerdzhiev about the showy arrests in Strumyani

The GERB party published a comment on its Facebook page regarding the arrest of local activist and journalist Gergana Petrova in Strumyani, reports novini.bg. Borisov's people asked the following questions to the government:

During Prime Minister Rumen Radev's visit to Strumyani, arrests of citizens were carried out, including journalist Gergana Petrova. GERB demands immediately:

1. Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev to answer publicly and personally what necessitated the showy arrests.

2. On what legal grounds was it necessary to forcibly detain and handcuff a journalist?

3. Is the attempt to ask questions the real reason for the arrest?

4. Who issued the order for the police officers' actions and what will be their punishment?

5. What is the assessment of the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior of the police's actions?

6. Is it true that Gergana Petrova was arrested despite presenting identity documents?

At GERB, we believe that the public detention of a journalist because of his work is a critical sign of democracy in any legal and democratic state, such as Bulgaria. Every action by law enforcement agencies must be legally justified, proportionate and consistent with the rights of citizens and journalists.