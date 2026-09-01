An investigation has begun into the dead baby found in the Shishmantsi landfill

The police and the prosecutor's office are investigating the case of the dead newborn child found in the waste processing landfill in the village of Shishmantsi, "Focus" indicated.

The signal was received on August 26, after the child's body was found on the territory of the landfill. Operational-search and procedural-investigative actions were immediately taken.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case according to the inventory of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Rakovski. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv.

The actions to clarify the case involve employees of the Regional Department – Rakovski, "Criminal Police" Department and the General Directorate of the "National Police".

The work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the newborn continues.