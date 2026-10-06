10 people were detained in the operation at the University Hospital "St. George"

Ten people were detained in an operation by the Economic Police at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. Among those taken away is the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Prof. Mariela Geneva-Popova.

The case is being investigated for alleged participation in an organized criminal group with the aim of embezzling the National Health Insurance Fund through fictitious hospitalizations. At this stage, the detainees have not been charged and their guilt has not been established.

Checks in Plovdiv, Karlovo and Krichim

A total of 40 searches and seizures were carried out within the framework of the operation. In addition to the University Hospital "St. Georgi“ actions were also taken in other medical centers in Plovdiv and Karlovo, as well as at an address in Krichim.

The police and the prosecutor's office are yet to announce which of the detainees will be charged, how the investigation found the scheme to work, and what the amount of the possible damage to the NHIF budget is.

Sources: bntnews.bg