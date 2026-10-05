Woman arrested with over 80 grams of fentanyl in Sofia

The Sofia City Court remanded in custody a woman accused of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of distribution. During searches in Sofia, a total of 80.24 grams of the drug were found in a hotel room, as well as quantities distributed in 30 other locations.

The investigation began on October 1 by officers of the Third District Department. During a search of a hotel room on “Slivnitsa“ Boulevard, two quantities of fentanyl were found - 67.44 grams and 12.80 grams.

On the same date on “Nikola Mushanov“ Street It was found that the accused was in possession of fentanyl, distributed in 30 more locations.

The court accepted the arguments of the prosecution

On October 4, the Sofia City Court imposed the most severe measure of restraint – “detention in custody“. According to the prosecution, sufficient evidence has been collected in the case for a committed crime, as well as that there is a real danger that the accused will commit another one.

The woman has the procedural status of the accused and her guilt has not been established by a final verdict.

The decision of the Sofia City Court is not final. It can be appealed before the Sofia Court of Appeal, and the investigation continues.

Sources: nova.bg