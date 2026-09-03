Law enforcement agencies are investigating the brutal murder of a man in Vidin, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

On September 2, a report was filed about a 55-year-old man found dead in his own home in the village of Inovo.

Upon the arrival of the teams, it was found that the victim's body was already in an advanced stage of decomposition. After a forensic autopsy, the exact cause of death was clarified – massive blood loss as a result of affected vital organs, caused by a stab wound with a sharp object in the chest cavity.

As a result of the rapid operational-search actions taken by the forensic experts, the alleged perpetrator of the serious crime was identified. This is a 54-year-old man, who was immediately detained in custody for a period of up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office.