A synthetic drug laboratory was broken up in the village of Kashentsi

A drug laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs was discovered during a specialized police operation in the village of Kashentsi, Tryavna municipality. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (RDMI) - Gabrovo.

The operation was carried out on August 28, with the participation of officers of the RDMI - Gabrovo and the Regional Directorate in Tryavna, and was aimed at combating crimes related to narcotics.

A room designated as a laboratory was discovered on private property. During the search, about 120 grams of a yellow crystalline substance were seized, which in a field drug test reacted to methamphetamine. According to the police, the substance is a finished product after the synthesis of the drug.

Laboratory equipment, various types of precursors and waste materials related to the production of synthetic narcotic substances were also found in the room.

Three people were identified at the scene - two men and a woman. Their involvement in the established criminal activity is yet to be clarified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for a crime under an article of the Criminal Code. The District Prosecutor's Office - Gabrovo has been notified, the police added.