A Russian-speaking man of about 25 years old has been detained for the murder of a young woman in an apartment in the capital's Buxton district. This was confirmed to NOVA by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.
The police are investigating the version that the crime was committed based on domestic motives. At this stage, the identity of the victim is still being established.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
A young woman was murdered in the capital's Buxton district. A foreigner was detained
The police are investigating the version that the crime was committed based on domestic motives
Aug 31, 2026 09:43 46
A Russian-speaking man of about 25 years old has been detained for the murder of a young woman in an apartment in the capital's Buxton district. This was confirmed to NOVA by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.