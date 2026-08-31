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A young woman was murdered in the capital's Buxton district. A foreigner was detained

A young woman was murdered in the capital's Buxton district. A foreigner was detained

The police are investigating the version that the crime was committed based on domestic motives

Aug 31, 2026 09:43 46

A young woman was murdered in the capital's Buxton district. A foreigner was detained - 1
Nova televizia Nova televizia Телевизия с национално покритие

A Russian-speaking man of about 25 years old has been detained for the murder of a young woman in an apartment in the capital's Buxton district. This was confirmed to NOVA by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.
The police are investigating the version that the crime was committed based on domestic motives. At this stage, the identity of the victim is still being established.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.


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