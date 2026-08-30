Nearly a kilogram of drugs seized in an operation in the Sofia "Mladost" neighborhood

During an operation by officers of the "Criminal Countermeasures" sector at the Third Regional Department (RD) of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), 747 grams of amphetamine, 44 grams of cocaine, 0.32 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and herbal mass were found and seized, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

On August 28, action was taken based on information received about a woman distributing high-risk narcotics in the "Mladost" neighborhood.

During the operation, a 37-year-old criminally active and convicted woman was identified. At an address used by her, the drugs were found and seized. Two more electronic scales and a working vacuuming machine were found in the apartment, as well as a bank card.

A 47-year-old criminally active man and a 47-year-old Russian citizen were also found at the address. Their involvement in the case is being clarified.

Following a report of the materials at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the 37-year-old woman was detained for up to 72 hours. Work on the case continues.