"The Turkey" and "Hastara" arrested with a stolen car

„The Turkey“ and „Hastara“ were detained with a stolen expensive car, bTV reported.

The two are known to the police and are part of the criminal contingent involved in car thefts. According to bTV, they were caught after a car was stolen in Sofia on August 29.

Here is the official announcement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs:

Sofia District Prosecutor's Office charged and detained two men who illegally took someone else's car. Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has charged two men, aged 42 and 48, who illegally took someone else's car.

The evidence collected so far indicates that on August 29, 2026, at around 02:00, the accused A.K. and V.K. illegally took a BMW car parked in the "Studentski Grad" residential area in the city of Sofia. After the act, the car was damaged and left unattended. Pre-trial proceedings are underway for a crime under Art. 346, para.2, item 1, item 1 and item 2, item 1, item 2, item 1, item 20, item 2, item 1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for a penalty of “deprivation of liberty“ from 1 to 10 years. A.K. and V.K. were convicted.

Given the possibility of committing a crime, they were detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

A request is pending to be submitted to the court for the determination of a measure of “detention in custody“ against the accused.