Three employees of the Kardzhali Municipality, including a deputy mayor, have been detained, NOVA learned. The reason - a signal of pressure exerted on an employee of a municipal enterprise.
According to the signal, the three tried to forcibly, against the will of the employee, to exert influence to submit documents for voluntary dismissal from office. During the inspection, audio recordings were provided, proving the above allegations.
The materials on the file opened in the ODMVR - Kardzhali have been sent to the competent prosecutor's office for a crime under Art. 143 of the Criminal Code.
In Kardzhali: Three municipal employees, including a deputy mayor, were detained
Reason: Pressure exerted on an employee of a municipal enterprise to voluntarily submit documents for dismissal
Sep 19, 2026 11:08 49
Three employees of the Kardzhali Municipality, including a deputy mayor, have been detained, NOVA learned. The reason - a signal of pressure exerted on an employee of a municipal enterprise.