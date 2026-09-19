An elderly woman was killed in Razlog, her husband is in danger of death. Their relative has been detained

An elderly woman was killed, and her husband is in danger of death in hospital after a violent family quarrel in the Razlog village of Bachevo. The bloody incident occurred late last night, and the perpetrator, a 72-year-old relative of the victims, has already been detained by law enforcement, Dariknews.bg reports.

The tragedy was reported at around 10:28 a.m. today, after the bodies of a man and a woman were found helpless in the yard of a house in the village. Police officers and medical teams who arrived at the scene only confirmed the death of the 76-year-old woman. Her husband, also 76 years old, was urgently transported and admitted for intensive treatment at the Razlog General Hospital.

According to initial information from investigators, the serious criminal incident took place on the evening of September 18. A fierce argument broke out between the spouses and their 72-year-old relative. In the midst of the argument, the younger man grabbed a blunt object and inflicted numerous brutal blows to the heads and bodies of the older people.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested for up to 24 hours. The scene is being inspected and witnesses are being questioned to clarify the motives behind the serious crime.

The work to fully establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the bloody drama continues under the direct leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad.