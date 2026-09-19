Fire on the roof of a new building in Druzhba 2

A fire broke out on the roof of a newly built residential building in the capital's "Druzhba" 2 district, BNT reported. According to initial information, there were no injuries.

The incident occurred on a day off, when there were no workers on the site. Five firefighting teams and police cars were sent to the scene to control the fire and secure the area.

At the moment, no data has been announced on the causes of the fire and the damage caused. It is also unclear whether the fire affected other parts of the building.

The news of the fire comes against the backdrop of increased attention to construction sites in the capital and fire safety measures in new construction. Final information about the causes and consequences is expected from the competent institutions.

Sources: BNT