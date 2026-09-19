Large fire near the stadium in Karlovo

A large fire broke out in Karlovo near the stadium in the city, Dariknews reports. According to initial information, fire brigade teams were sent to the scene, and the fire was visible from several points in the area.

At the moment, no official data has been reported on the cause of the fire, nor on possible casualties. It is also unclear what area was affected by the flames.

Karlovo is one of the busiest cities in the Sub-Balkan lowland and fires in the area often cause a quick response due to the proximity to residential areas, sports fields and road connections. In such cases, it is crucial to contain the fire before it reaches buildings and infrastructure.

According to information released by Dariknews, the fire is in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, but there is currently no confirmation of damage to the facility itself. Additional information is expected from the competent services.

Sources: Dariknews