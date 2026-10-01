The Sofia Court of Appeal will consider Vasil Mihaylov's appeal against his preventive measure of "detention in custody". He was detained in Kyustendil under a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Greek authorities, bTV reported.

The 23-year-old Mihaylov is wanted by Greece in connection with an investigation for participation in an organized criminal group, causing serious bodily harm and organized or armed robbery. The European Arrest Warrant was issued by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Thrace based on an order from an investigator in Kavala. The specified acts are also crimes under Bulgarian law.

On September 24, the Kyustendil District Court ruled that Mihaylov remain in custody. The decision was taken within the framework of the European arrest warrant procedure and is subject to appeal before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

His detention comes just days before the expiration of the sentence he is serving in Bulgaria. At the time of his detention, about 20 days remained of the effective sentence of one year and eight months.

Today's hearing is related solely to his detention measure. Separately, the court is to consider the merits of the request of the Greek authorities for the extradition of Mihaylov to Greece. These proceedings will decide whether he should be handed over to the Greek authorities in connection with the investigation.

According to information about the Greek proceedings, for some of the crimes for which he is wanted, Greek legislation provides for severe penalties, including life imprisonment. However, this is the maximum penalty provided and does not constitute a conviction or preliminary ruling on Mihaylov's guilt.

Vasil Mihaylov became publicly known through a series of criminal proceedings in Bulgaria. Until the final ruling on the Greek investigation, he benefits from the presumption of innocence.