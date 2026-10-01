A midnight chase of a wanted criminal ended with a police car crashing into an optician's shop window in the center of Burgas. This happened on the pedestrian street “Bogoridi” shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Minutes earlier, the patrol team noticed a wanted man for theft and began a chase along the city's central streets, which ended in the pedestrian zone, Nova TV reported.

No one was injured. The damage was only material.

At around 3:40 a.m., the police team on duty noticed a criminally active man wanted for theft, riding a bicycle. A chase began in the streets of the center of Burgas, which continued along the pedestrian street.

The head of the "Security Police" – OD MVR - Burgas Commissioner Dimitar Dachev said that the man was moving, swerving in front of the patrol car, trying to avoid the check. Due to the slippery pavement on the pedestrian street, the patrol car was unable to stop and hit the shop window of an optician head-on. The manager of the optician said that she had received a signal from the SOT.

The impact was not at high speed. The detainee is 31 years old, criminally active with numerous theft records in the territory of Burgas.

Dachev explained that an inspection of the actions of the police officers has been ordered.