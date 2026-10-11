GDBOP: Bomb threats have been coming in waves for months

The bomb threats by email started several months ago and are sent in waves once or twice a week. The recipients are hundreds of institutions, schools and airports, announced Senior Commissioner Vladimir Dimitrov, Director of the “Cybercrime“ Directorate at GDBOP.

According to him, the main goal of the unknown perpetrators is to create chaos in society and destabilize the state. Dimitrov stressed that no signal should be underestimated, but certain indicators can be used in its assessment to indicate whether the threat is real or unreal.

Meeting with institutions is coming

After a previous similar wave a few years ago, instructions were distributed for actions upon receiving a bomb threat. Now a new meeting is being prepared with representatives of pedagogical and state institutions.

“The main idea is to approach each such signal in detail“, explained Senior Commissioner Dimitrov. The meeting will recall the procedure approved by the Secretary General and the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifying what the signal is, to whom it was sent and what it contains.

The emails go through hacked systems

The authorities have established that the messages are sent from hacked computers and servers located in different parts of the world. The sources change between different continents, which makes it difficult to track the authors.

The Bulgarian services are working with international partners and checking several versions. “We are working on several versions“, said Dimitrov, without naming specific suspects or countries related to sending the threats.

Sources: nova.bg