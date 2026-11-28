The BG-Alert system was activated because of a crash on the E-70 main road between Ruse and Razgrad, the regional administration announced. The incident occurred on the section between the villages of Osenets and Ezerche, where traffic is moving in one of the three lanes and is being regulated by Traffic Police teams.

Traffic Police, fire department and Emergency Medical Services teams are working at the scene. According to initial information, a Romanian Mercedes travelling towards Varna spun on the road and collided with an oncoming Mitsubishi SUV driven by a 40-year-old man from Razgrad.

A man, a woman and a child were travelling in the Romanian vehicle. The family relationship between them is still being clarified. The driver of the Mercedes and the child have been taken to hospital for assessment of their condition. There is no information about anyone else being taken to a medical facility.

Tests of both drivers for alcohol use were negative. The causes of the crash are being clarified, while traffic remains difficult until the services finish their work at the scene.

Drivers should pass through the section with increased caution and follow the instructions of police officers.

The regional administration added that, due to the deteriorating weather conditions, drivers should adjust their speed to the winter conditions and maintain a safe distance.

Another road accident also activated BG-Alert this year

On July 10, 2026, the system was also activated after a serious crash on the Trakia motorway in the Yambol region. At the time, a lorry tore through the guardrail and entered the oncoming lane, hitting two cars.

Sources: bta.bg, dnes.bg