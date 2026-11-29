More than 4.4 tonnes of fluorinated greenhouse gases were seized by the Customs Agency during the international operation DEMETER XII against the illegal trafficking of waste and ozone-depleting substances. Thirteen cases were identified in Bulgaria, most of them at the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

In a separate case in the area of the Ruse border checkpoint, customs officials discovered the transport of 220 kg of heavy metal waste. According to data cited by BNT, the quantities of the seized goods are similar to those from the 2025 operation.

Customs officials call for more resources and training

“Operation DEMETER XII once again demonstrates the central role of the customs administration as a control body at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, including in uncovering smuggling and customs fraud involving ozone-depleting substances,” said Customs Agency Director Nikolay Shushkov.

He pointed out that customs officials have expertise in various areas related to protecting citizens and businesses. According to him, effective countermeasures require the provision of the necessary resources and training.

The operation generated new intelligence on the routes used for the illegal trafficking of waste and substances controlled under the Montreal Protocol. A total of 114 customs administrations, the network of the World Customs Organization’s Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices, and eight international partner organizations took part in the training and operational phases.

Global seizures higher than in 2025

The World Customs Organization reported a total of 575 seizures as part of DEMETER XII, an increase of 40.6% compared with the previous DEMETER XI operation in 2025. The international operation resulted in the seizure of 14,271 tonnes of waste, 102 tonnes of ozone-depleting substances, and 51.4 tonnes of equipment containing or using such substances.

Electronic and plastic waste were among the most frequently identified categories. The organization also reported an increase in seizures of textile waste compared with 2025, which it said indicated an expansion of the illegal waste trade despite tighter international rules.

Sources: bntnews.bg