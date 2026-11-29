Dimitar Shalafov, chair of the Sofia Municipal Council’s Committee on Children, Youth and Sports, has referred the attacks on Bulgarian citizens in Marseille to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. He has called for the immediate opening of pre-trial proceedings against an unknown perpetrator.

The report calls for all possible crimes to be investigated, including attempted murder, aggravated bodily harm, participation in an organized criminal group and a possible terrorist motive.

„A stadium is not a lawless zone. A football supporters’ group does not grant immunity,“ Dimitar Shalafov stated.

He wants all video recordings, police materials and medical documents to be requested, and the injured parties and witnesses to be questioned. According to Shalafov, not only the immediate attackers must be identified, but also those who organized and prepared the attacks.

11 Bulgarians injured in the incidents

The attacks took place before the match between „Olympique“ Marseille and „Levski“ at the „Vélodrome“ stadium on November 26. According to BNT, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured. Two of them were transported to Bulgaria on the „Spartan“ military transport aircraft and admitted to the Military Medical Academy.

As of November 29, one of the injured remains in a hospital in Marseille because his condition does not allow air transportation. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said that the patient is under medical supervision and may require surgery.

French authorities conducting two investigations

The Marseille Prosecutor’s Office has opened two investigations following the clashes at the stadium. One concerns aggravated intentional bodily harm involving the use of a weapon, committed by a group of people and on the premises of a sports facility.

The second investigation concerns incitement to hatred over alleged Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters. These proceedings are being conducted in France, while Shalafov’s report raises the issue of action by Bulgarian law enforcement authorities as well.

The published information does not state that the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has announced a decision on the report. Shalafov says that Bulgaria must not remain passive and that he expects the attacks to be clarified and the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, bta.bg