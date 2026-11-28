Several parked cars were found in Varna with their side windows smashed. A city resident whose car was also among those damaged reported the incidents. The case occurred in the area of Makedonia Street, near the Staria Chinar restaurant.

According to the victim, the cars were vandalized during the night. The side windows of some were smashed, while others were left with cracks, which she believes were caused by attempts to break in.

The photos accompanying the report show a red Renault with the window of the front right door completely smashed. Pieces of glass landed on the seats, inside the vehicle and on the ground next to it. A large stone, presumably used to break the window, was also photographed on the front passenger seat.

“In my case, nothing was stolen, which makes what happened even more pointless and unpleasant,” the victim wrote.

She urged anyone who had seen suspicious behavior or had information to contact her. The woman also appealed to other owners of damaged vehicles to report the damage.

Previous reports of car vandalism

The incident comes amid other reports of vehicles being targeted in central parts of Varna. In October, residents of the Greek Quarter and neighboring areas reported cars being searched, windows being smashed and small items going missing, Chеrnomorie reported.

According to the same publication, a report was filed on September 24 about a hooded man who tried to gain access to the interior of a parked car but fled after the alarm was triggered. At the beginning of September, police in Varna solved the theft of €2,000 from a car near Fourth Buoy and detained two men.

Regarding the new case on Makedonia Street, only the damage to the vehicles and the victim’s report have so far been made public. No information has been provided about an identified perpetrator or pre-trial proceedings being opened.

Sources: blitz.bg, glasnews.bg, chernomore.bg