Two DPS cars were set on fire in Targovishte

Two DPS official cars were set on fire in Targovishte on the night of October 16. The cars were parked on a street in the city, in close proximity to the party office and next to a residential building, the party's regional organization announced.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the fire was reported on October 15 at around 10:10 p.m. The fire engulfed two parked “Mercedes Vito“ cars with Sofia registration. Both vehicles were partially burned, and the fire was extinguished by teams of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in Targovishte.

An inspection of the scene was carried out. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under Art. 330, para. 1 of the Criminal Code, and the investigation is being led by a prosecutor from the Targovishte District Prosecutor's Office. The initial police information does not indicate who owns the cars.

The MRF claims that the cars were doused with flammable liquid in the engine compartments, after which they were set on fire. This detail is part of the party's position and is not confirmed in the published police information.

“Violence, intimidation and attempts at confrontation have no place in a democratic society“, the MRF regional organization states.

The party insists on immediate action by the Ministry of Interior, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Targovishte, the prosecutor's office and the fire department. They want the local structure to identify the perpetrators and hold them criminally liable. As of the publication of the information, there is no information about detainees or charges being filed.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, dariknews.bg, focus-news.net