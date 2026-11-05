Man charged after firing a gas pistol from a balcony in Mladost

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has charged and detained a man who fired a gas-signal pistol from a balcony in the Mladost 3 residential district of Sofia. The incident occurred on November 4 at around 9:00 p.m.

According to the prosecution, the accused, identified by the initials M.P., went out onto the balcony four times and fired into the air. His actions have been classified as indecent, grossly disturbing public order and demonstrating blatant disrespect for society. The prosecution states that the act was marked by “exceptional audacity.”

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with an offence under Article 325, Paragraph 2, in conjunction with Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. Another man and a woman were initially detained in the case, but the prosecution clarified that they have not been charged.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, M.P. has been detained for up to 72 hours. “A request will be submitted to the court to impose the measure of remand in custody on the accused,” the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office said.

Sources: 24chasa.bg