16-year-old detained for attacking teacher in Septemvri

Police have detained for up to 24 hours a 16-year-old from the village of Kovachevo after he attacked a 60-year-old teacher in Septemvri. The incident occurred on November 4 in the early afternoon in front of a vocational high school in the town, police in Pazardzhik reported.

The conflict began during an inspection of a school bus. The teacher on duty established that the teenager was not a student at the high school in Septemvri, but attended a school in Pazardzhik. The teacher reprimanded him for his behavior and asked him to get off the bus.

As he was getting off, the teenager headbutted the teacher in the face. After the blow, the teacher lost his balance and fell to the ground in front of the high school building. According to information provided by police, the attack took place in front of teachers, students and passers-by.

Police officers arrived at the scene after a report was filed. The minor was taken to the Septemvri District Police Department, where he was detained for up to 24 hours.

A case file has been opened by the Interior Ministry authorities. The materials will be submitted to the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office, which will decide on the subsequent action.

Sources: dunavmost.com, taralej.bg