Life Sentences for Two Men Convicted of Murder at a Farm near Pernik

Two men, aged 69 and 50, have received life sentences for the death of a worker at a livestock farm in the Pernik village of Bogdanov Dol. The Pernik District Court found them guilty of an act committed in an exceptionally torturous manner and with particular cruelty, the Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The sentence must be served under an initial special regime. The ruling is not final and may be appealed or challenged before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

The Beating Began after an Argument over a Cow That Had Escaped

The incident took place on June 25, 2025. One of the convicted men owned the farm, while the other often helped him. The deceased worker had started working at the farm in 2024 in exchange for accommodation and food. He was responsible for taking the cows and sheep out to graze and bringing them back.

The conflict began after the owner discovered that one of the cows had escaped and was wandering around the village. The court established that he had ordered the worker to bring it back and do some shopping. Several hours later, the worker returned to the farm visibly intoxicated, after which a verbal conflict broke out.

According to the prosecution, the two men struck him repeatedly on the head and body with a hose, their fists and their feet. The violence lasted about two hours.

They Left Him Tied Up in the Barn

After the beating, the worker was moved to the barn. One of the men put a chain around his neck, while the other tied his hands with twine. For some time, his mouth was sealed with tape so that he could not shout.

The woman who worked at the farm and witnessed what had happened was forbidden to give him water, food or cigarettes, or to untie him. The worker remained in the barn until noon the following day and repeatedly asked for water. Later, while an attempt was being made to move him to another room, he died.

“In an exceptionally torturous manner and with particular cruelty”

The body was initially left in the barn, covered with sacks and cardboard boxes. In the evening, the two men buried it behind the farm building and placed a wooden pallet and car tyres over the spot. The witness was threatened in order to keep her silent.

Several days later, she told relatives what had happened and reported it by calling 112.

The Cause of Death

The forensic medical examination established chest and lung trauma. It included bilateral rib fractures, a fractured breastbone and bruising to the lungs.

When the 69-year-old man was detained, ammunition for a firearm was found in his possession. During the investigation, an illegally possessed homemade shooting device of the “Osa” type was also found and seized.

The Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office brought criminal charges against the two men and referred them to court with an indictment. The Sofia Court of Appeal is expected to rule if the sentence is appealed or challenged.

Sources: 24chasa.bg