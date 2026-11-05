Suspect in Sliven murder detained for 72 hours. He is a repeat offender with 25 convictions

I.R. has been charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man in Sliven and has been detained for up to 72 hours, the District Prosecutor’s Office said. According to the charges, the crime was committed intentionally and under conditions of dangerous recidivism. I.R. has been convicted multiple times, with more than 25 convictions.

The murder was committed with a knife in the early afternoon of November 4 in the eastern part of a villa area in Sliven. The suspect and the deceased knew each other and maintained a close friendship. According to the evidence gathered so far, a financial motive is being investigated.

I.R. was identified and detained at around 10:00 p.m. the same day during a specialized police operation carried out by officers from the Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. He was found in a private home in a village near the city. The Ministry of Interior said that search and cordon operations had been undertaken in connection with the case, while the investigation continues under the supervision of the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor’s Office to seek permanent detention

Details of the case were presented by prosecutor Vanya Beleva, spokesperson for the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office, and Chief Commissioner Boris Borisov, head of the city’s police department.

“Work on the pre-trial proceedings continues under the supervision of the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office,” the Ministry of Interior said.

The prosecution is expected to submit a request to the court for the imposition of the remand measure “detention in custody.” Until the court rules, I.R. has the status of an accused person and is presumed innocent until a conviction enters into force.

Sources: trud.bg