Bomb alerts were also received at the Ministry of Defense

Alerts of planted explosive devices were received by e-mail at the Ministry of Defense in October. They were sent to official addresses listed for contact on the official website of the ministry, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced.

According to him, it has not yet been established from which country the messages were sent, as well as the IP address of the device used. Stoyanov specified that all information has been provided to the Directorate General of the Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Minister answered a question from MP Ivelin Parvanov from “Vazrazhdane“, related to a series of bomb alerts in public buildings and institutions in early October.

Checks in the building of the Ministry of Defense

On October 5, 6 and 7, alerts were received for explosive devices in the building of the Ministry of Defense at 3 “Dyakon Ignatiy“ Street in Sofia. After the checks and rounds, employees and personnel were not evacuated.

“Measures were taken jointly with the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in all alerts,“ Stoyanov indicated. According to him, protocols were drawn up during the inspections.

Nine reports to kindergartens

Another nine reports by e-mail were received in state kindergartens at the Executive Agency “Military Clubs and Military Recreation“ in Karlovo and Stara Zagora.

In these cases, actions were taken to evacuate the personnel and measures were introduced to secure the buildings. These reports were also followed by rounds and inspections by Ministry of Interior officials, and protocols were drawn up.

At the moment, there is no information that explosive devices have been found in the inspected buildings. It has not been reported that the sender of the e-mails has been identified.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg