Grim Omen: Woman Who Recovered from Cancer Dies in Tragic Crash on the Trakia Motorway

The father of a child who died in a road crash announced that he would found the “Siyanie” party following the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway. Eleven people died and more than 50 were injured in the chain-reaction crash near the Zimnitsa Interchange.

Nikolay Popov said that among the victims was a woman who had fought cancer for a long time and managed to overcome the disease. According to him, she had been travelling on the motorway to thank her treating doctor.

The “Siyanie” Party

“We must cross ourselves when setting out on our country’s roads,” Popov said.

His decision comes after years of public activism on the issue of road safety. In 2025, his daughter, a 13-year-old girl, died in a crash near the village of Telish. The child’s grandfather was left disabled after the collision, Popov said.

According to him, the protests and petitions he has organised so far have not produced sufficient results. Popov said that through a political formation, he wants lawmakers to be constantly confronted with the consequences of serious road accidents.

“This is the only way I can look members of parliament in the eye every day,” he said.

The Tragedy on the Trakia Motorway

The serious crash occurred on November 10 in the area of the Zimnitsa Interchange. The incident claimed the lives of 11 people and injured more than 50 others. Two children who were football players for “Slavia” were also among the victims.

At present, Popov’s publicly known intention is to establish the “Siyanie” party. No details have been announced about its structure, programme or the deadlines for its establishment.

Sources: novini.bg