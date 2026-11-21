Two 29-year-old men have been detained in Blagoevgrad during a specialised police operation targeting an online car sales fraud scheme. One is a resident of the regional city, while the other is from the village of Pokrovnik.

The operation was conducted under the direction of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, with the participation of officers from the regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora and Blagoevgrad.

„According to the investigation, the two men posted fictitious online advertisements for the sale of passenger and commercial vehicles,“ the Ministry of Interior said. After reaching a preliminary agreement with potential buyers, they demanded advance payment by bank transfer. Once the amounts had been received, communication with the victims was cut off.

As part of the operation, searches were carried out at three addresses and in two vehicles, as well as personal searches of the detainees. Mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards and other items relevant to the investigation were seized.

One has been charged

Initially, the two men were detained under a police measure for up to 24 hours. On the basis of the evidence gathered and on the instructions of the supervising prosecutor from the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor’s Office, one of them was charged with fraud under Article 210, paragraph 1, item 4, in conjunction with Article 209, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

His detention has been extended to 72 hours. The prosecution is expected to file a request with the court for the most severe measure of restraint – „detention in custody“.

According to the Ministry of Interior, both men have previous criminal records and convictions. This circumstance does not mean that guilt has been established in the present investigation. Procedural and investigative actions are continuing under the supervision of the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor’s Office.