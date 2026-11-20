A 14-year-old child died after falling from an electric scooter on the road between Dulovo and Cherkovna village. The incident occurred on November 16 at around 2:00 p.m. At the time, the child was riding the scooter, which was also carrying another child. Neither of them was wearing a protective helmet.

According to the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office, the rider lost control of the vehicle and both children fell onto the roadway. The 14-year-old child suffered a traumatic brain injury and was admitted to a hospital in Silistra, where the child was placed in a medically induced coma.

The child died on November 20. The other child sustained minor injuries and was released for home treatment after a medical examination.

Prosecutors investigate the incident

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated over the negligent infliction of serious bodily harm while carrying out an activity constituting a source of increased danger. The criminal proceedings are under Article 134, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Criminal Code.

A forensic medical examination and other expert assessments have been ordered to clarify the factual circumstances and the events that led to the fatal incident. The prosecutor’s office said:

„Work on the case is proceeding intensively under the direction and supervision of the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office.“

Once the expert assessments have been completed, the materials from the pre-trial proceedings will be sent to the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office, which has jurisdiction.