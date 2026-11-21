Bulgaria has extradited two men to Turkey who were wanted by an Interpol Red Notice for serious crimes. Emre Yalvan and Murat Saydam were transported to Istanbul Airport on November 19.

Emre Yalvan, known by the nickname “Arab”, is described by the Turkish authorities as the leader of the so-called “new generation organized crime group”. According to information from the Turkish Interior Ministry, he is linked to 60 separate criminal offenses.

Yalvan was wanted under an international Red Notice for an armed robbery committed at night by more than one person. A national search had also been issued for him in connection with 11 other charges. According to the Turkish newspaper “Takvim”, he was detained in Bulgaria on August 21, 2026, on the order of the Bakırköy Prosecutor’s Office.

Yalvan has a final sentence of four years and seven months in prison for armed robbery, and was required to serve the remaining part of his sentence. On September 18, the Turkish Ministry of Justice sent an official request for his extradition. The District Court in Haskovo approved his extradition to Turkey.

The second man is wanted for drug trafficking and weapons offenses

Murat Saydam was also wanted under an Interpol Red Notice. The Turkish authorities are seeking him on suspicion of trafficking and distributing narcotic substances, unlawfully depriving a person of liberty through force, threats or fraud, as well as possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi stated that Saydam also has a final prison sentence. “We brought two fugitives wanted by a Red Notice from Bulgaria to our country,” he said.

Çiftçi described the extradition as the result of diplomatic contacts and enhanced international cooperation. He stated that Turkey would continue its actions against organized crime groups, drug traffickers and other individuals wanted by the justice system.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg