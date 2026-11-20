A 44-year-old driver of a “Volkswagen Golf” hit a 23-year-old woman with a stroller at a pedestrian crossing in Razgrad. The accident occurred at the intersection of April Uprising Boulevard and Strandzha Street, the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

The woman was crossing together with her one-year-and-four-month-old child and a 25-year-old man. After the collision, the child was taken to Razgrad Hospital for examination, where abrasions on the child’s face were found. There were no other people injured in the accident.

“There were no other people injured in the accident,” the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior stated.

An inspection of the scene is under way, while the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident are being clarified. Until the teams complete their work, traffic in the area is being regulated by Traffic Police and is moving in one lane.